Businessman Willie Wilson's 2nd Chicago gas giveaway to begin, includes city, suburbs | Full list

WATCH: Lines wrap around blocks at gas stations across city

WATCH: Cicero officials prepare for free gas giveaway

WATCH: Willie Wilson talks about Chicago free gas giveaway

Participating Gas Stations: Free Gas Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday until $1 million is exhausted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago drivers looking for another opportunity to fill up their tanks will have it Thursday, thanks to businessman Willie Wilson.After Wilson's first gas giveaway last week created gridlock across the city, a larger one is planned for Thursday.This time, his team intends for their second event to operate more like carefully choreographed, charitable, chaos."I had no idea that it was going to be this big," Wilson said, "but when it happened, it just exploded. And I was surprised like everybody else."Cars can line up starting at 7 a.m. at 21 locations in Chicago, but not before, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications said Tuesday.However, on the North Side, some cars had already begun to line up by 4:30 a.m.Each car can receive up to $50 in free gas, and each station will take in up to 400 cars. Stickers will be handed out to indicate position in line."This time, the volunteers are going to hand out numbers from 1-400," said Khalil Abdullah, the owner of multiple participating gas stations.Chicago police officers are going to be set up throughout the city to help with traffic control."Lineup will begin at 6 a.m. No one will be allowed to enter the lines prior to 6 a.m. If you are there earlier, you will be asked to leave," Cicero Police Chief Jerry Chlada said.Wilson is planning to donate $1 million worth of gas to help people deal with the surging gas prices."There was a lot of people who didn't get a chance to. They stood in line," Wilson said. "I saw people in tears."Last week's giveaway of $200,000 in free gas caused massive gridlock in the city.Thursday's giveaway will also include several locations in the suburbs -- 48 locations in all."We think that it's going to go well, and let's hope that as many people can get gasoline tomorrow as possible," Wilson said Tuesday."We try to help the communities. Each station gets about 20,000, so hopefully people in the surrounding area can get the benefit of this," Abdullah added.Bobie Nall said she'll be at the participating Shell stations in Park Forest Thursday."It's free gas. It's up to $50 right? Yes, so the gas is almost $5 a gallon, so yes, I'll be here," Nall said.Park Forest police said they'll be directing cars through a residential area to avoid backup on the major thoroughfare."We found out about it Saturday afternoon so it's been kind of a rush to get things prepared," said Deputy Chief Paul Winfrey with the Park Forest Police Department. "It took the better part of the day to try and figure out the best route that will cause the least amount of impact to residents and businesses."The town of Cicero and the Chicago Police Department is also working with Wilson to mitigate traffic issues this time and ensure public safety."Last week, we really weren't given much notification. This time around, we had a few days extra to plan for this," said Rich Guidice, executive director for the Office of Emergency Management and Communication."All side streets south of Cermak Road, between Lombard and Laramie Ave., will be closed beginning at about 3 a.m.," Chief Chlada added."Best case scenario everybody is calm and polite and we get the cars lined up and we keep it moving quickly. And everybody enjoys the free gas," Winfrey added.Although, a spokesman for Wilson said they had "a few" suburban locations decide not to participate Thursday "for their own reasons."Those locations include Alsip and the Thorntons in Bellwood and Dixmoor.The Posen Police Department posted to its Facebook page saying the gas giveaway is canceled there, as well.It's all expected to last about four to five hours at each station.With prices well above $4 a gallon in some places, Thursday's giveaway is something of a lifeline.The stations will also lower their prices, so more people can partake, Wilson said.The gas is expected to last until 10:30 a.m., but organizers said it could end before that.Shell at 6129 W. North Ave., ChicagoCitgo at 5103 W. Madison Ave., ChicagoCitgo at 5150 W. Chicago Ave., ChicagoAmoco at 7201 N. Clark St., ChicagoShell at 5230 S. Western Ave., ChicagoSuper Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd., ChicagoCitgo at 1345 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago9901 S. Halsted St., ChicagoMarathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd., ChicagoSuper Save at 11100 S. State St. Chicago9452 S. Cottage Grove Ave., ChicagoCitgo at 6700 S. Cottage Grove Ave., ChicagoBP at 7600 S. Chicago Ave., ChicagoBP at 3955 N. Western Ave., ChicagoAmoco at 4401 W. Roosevelt Road, ChicagoBP at 342 E. 35th St., ChicagoShell at 6434 W. Archer Ave., ChicagoBP at 4401 W. 55th St., ChicagoClark at 1201 W. 87th St., ChicagoClark at 4300 S. Union Ave., ChicagoMobil at 1950 Green Bay Road, EvanstonPhillips at 9340 Irving Park Road, Schiller ParkMobil at 9401 W. Higgins Road, RosemontShell at 2474 Thatcher Ave., River GroveShell at 4555 N. Nagle Ave., Harwood HeightsSuper Save at 101 W. Madison St., MaywoodBP at 11201 W. Cermak Road, WestchesterBP at 5201 W. Cermak Road, CiceroAmoco at 1700 N. Mannheim Road, Stone ParkMobil at 1101 N. La Grange Road, La Grange ParkBP at 17th Avenue and Bataan Drive, BroadviewShell at 3901 S. Harlem Ave., StickneyBP at 1309 N. 25th Ave., Melrose ParkBP at 1600 Oak Park Ave., BerwynFalcon at 18280 S. Pulaski Road, Country Club HillsCitgo at 13801 S. Halsted St., RiverdaleExxon Mobil at 1421 E. Sibley Blvd., DoltonBP at 15857 S. Halsted St., HarveyCitgo at 15221 S. Halsted St., PhoenixBP at 5548 W. 159th St., Oak ForestCitgo at 11901 S. Marshfield Ave., Calumet ParkShell at 385 Sauk Trail, Park ForestBP at 17450 Kedzie Ave., Hazel CrestGoLo at 4005 W. 135th St., RobbinsFalcon at 8702 S. Roberts Road, Hickory HillsShell at 2401 Lincoln Highway, Olympia FieldsMobil at 431 W. Lincoln Highway, Chicago HeightsBP at 11040 S. Pulaski Road, Oak Lawn