Pets & Animals

North Carolina couple adopts 'gay' dog after original owners abandoned him

EMBED <>More Videos

'Gay' dog adopted after original owners abandoned him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A dog that was reportedly abandoned at a North Carolina shelter because its owners thought it was gay has since been adopted.

Stanly County Animal Shelter said it received a 4 or 5 year old, 50 pound black dog from owners who didn't want him anymore. They told the shelter they believed the dog was gay because it humped another male dog.

Dog behavior experts will tell you that dogs hump other dogs. They do it as a part of playing and sometimes to reinforce hierarchical social structures. It's not an indication of sexual orientation.

When Steve Nichols and his partner John Winn heard about the story, they knew they had to step up.

Nichols and Winn have been an openly gay couple for 33 years. They said they had faced the same type of ignorance and bigotry in their lives and wanted to open their home to the dog.

Once the paperwork was complete, the couple adopted the dog and renamed him Oscar after Oscar Wilde, the famous author who was imprisoned in London in the late 1800s for being homosexual.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscharlottegaypetsdogpet adoption
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boy, 8, with autism denied entry to flight out of Chicago airport
7 young kids overdose on sleeping pills: police
Ravinia releases full 2022 schedule
2nd Chicago free gas giveaway smoother but not without hiccups
Creator of the GIF, dies from COVID at 74
Substitute teacher saves choking student: VIDEO
School photos cause laughs after students disappear into background
Show More
Body of murdered Palos Hills Marine returns home
What the stars will be eating, drinking at lavish Oscars after-party
Woman ID'd after found beaten to death in Englewood home: CPD
Chicago prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees
New motive revealed in militia plot to murder Michigan's governor
More TOP STORIES News