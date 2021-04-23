explosion

Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes in New Hampshire

EMBED <>More Videos

Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives

KINGSTON, New Hampshire -- An explosion shook neighborhoods and damaged homes in New Hampshire.

The big blast was all part of a gender reveal around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Kingston.

Authorities said the reveal used 80 pounds of explosives called Tannerite, usually used for firearms practice.

Neighbor Tina Bouraphael was on her back porch exercising when she heard the blast.

"It was really very strong," Bouraphael said. "And, I just caught it at the end. It was just a big boom crack. It was very loud. It just shook my whole porch."

She said the explosion shook her home's foundation, causing multiple cracks.

Others said it knocked pictures off their walls.

The gender reveal boom shook neighboring towns and could be felt in all of Northern Massachusetts.

"I'm not upset because I have chalk or confetti blowing my way. I mean, it was an explosion that rocked my house, my neighbor's, my community and town," neighbor Sara Taglieri said. "It was just absolutely over-the-top ridiculous."

The gender reveal was done at a gravel pit belonging to neighborhood business Torromeo Industries.

The man who set it off said he thought it would be safe there.

Police said he is cooperating with their investigation.

Authorities have not determined if charges are warranted.

And, for those who were wondering...it's a boy.

ALSO READ: SpaceX launches third crew in a year, flies on reused rocket
EMBED More News Videos

Elon Musk's company has launched the third-ever crewed flight and its first to make use of a previously flown rocket booster and spacecraft.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new hampshireexplosionpregnancyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Video shows mysterious MN house explosion aftermath; 5 hurt
Lawsuit filed in explosion death of 3 men at Starved Rock State Park
4 injured, 2 unaccounted for after explosion rocks apartment complex
2 dead, 30 hospitalized in chemical leak in La Porte, TX near Houston
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Show More
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Chicago Weather: Still cold, PM clouds Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News