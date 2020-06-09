Society

Gov. JB Pritzker attends unity gathering in memory of George Floyd in south suburban Matteson

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor Pritzker was among the elected officials, faith and community leaders who attended a unity gathering in memory of George Floyd in Matteson Monday.

The gathering was held outside Victory Apostolic Church and the group there plans to eventually march to the nearby Unity Bridge.

This is the third day in a row Pritzker has been in the suburbs supporting a day of action, calling for greater investment in minority communities.

Earlier in the day he called on insurance companies to act quickly to reimburse policy holders impacted by the looting that took place last week, especially small business owners. The governor said insurers that drag their feet will be held accountable.

He was also asked to weigh in the national debate over defunding police departments.

"It's a poor use of words to describe what many people really want; right, it's change. They want fundamental change in the way that police operate," Pritzker answered.

The governor said he's working with the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus on a package of police reforms and would have more details on those reforms in the coming days.
