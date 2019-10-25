Gerald Reed remains jailed 10 months after murder conviction tossed after judge fails to make critical ruling

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gerald Reed, whose murder conviction was overturned 10 months ago due to claims of being tortured by Chicago police detectives, remains in jail after a judge failed to make critical ruling Friday.

Reed's supporters are upset Cook County Judge Thomas Hennelly did not rule on two motions to dismiss his case.

"Nothing was accomplished at all today," said his mother Armanda Shackelford.

Instead, the judge brought up Reed's written confession and if it could be used if there is another trial.

Reed and his lawyers have always maintained detectives under disgraced Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge tortured Reed to confess.

Friday the judge also said he doesn't have the entire court file on hand and blamed the court clerk's office.

"He wants the actual record from the clerk's office. I don't see why they are not providing that," said Elliot Zinger, Reed's attorney. "You never know what a judge is going to rule. He has to read everything, for certain."

A spokeswoman for Court Clerk Dorothy Brown's office says they will ensure the judge has all the court documents by the next court date. The special prosecutor did not comment after Friday's hearing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopcook county jailjudgejailconviction overturnedprison
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers take to streets on 9th day of strike
Taxi passenger killed in Loop crash remembered as 'loyal friend'
Judge rules against student athletes seeking to compete in playoffs during strike
3 dead in Gary house fire, officials say
Cook Co. State's Attorney adds comfort dog to staff for child sex assault victims
Former McDonald's manager speaks out after throwing a blender at customer
Questions arise in search for motive of doctor who kept preserved fetuses
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing, cold with frost
Family-run Jamison's makes soul food from scratch
Working Bikes rescues bicycles, gives them new homes with people in need
O'Hare construction underway for last runway extension
Indiana cemetery claims John Dillinger exhumation would violate law
More TOP STORIES News