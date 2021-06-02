Back of the Yards shooting critically injures 14-year-old girl

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday evening, Chicago fire officials said.Fire officials said the shooting took place near West 48th Street and South Wood Street in Chicago's Back of the Yard neighborhood.The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear and no further details have been released. Chicago police have not yet commented on the shooting and if anyone is in custody.