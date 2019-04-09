CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded moments after she entered her apartment with her family Monday night on the South Side, police said.
The shooting occurred at about 9:45 p.m. in the 2700-block of South Indiana Avenue. Police said the teenager had just walked into the apartment when police said someone fired several gunshots through the door, hitting the girl.
The girl was wounded in the ribs and abdomen, police said. She was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.
Police said the gunfire just missed three other people, including her mother and a 4-year-old girl coming back with dinner.
The girl's family told investigators that two men were standing in the hallway of her apartment complex right before the shooting. Police said the girl and her family are not known to police.
Neighbors heard the gunfire.
"I heard a lot of gun shots and I was in my living room and I had to come out and see this and my kids had to go through this, hearing this," a neighbor said. "We should not have to do this."
The girl's family members Tuesday morning that she remains hospitalized and is recovering.
The girl was among 15 people shot in Chicago on Monday.
Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Girl, 14, shot after entering family's South Side apartment
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More