Chicago shooting: Girl, 14, shot while riding in car in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl was shot in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.The girl was a passenger in a car in the 2200-block of South Albany Avenue when police said shots were fired.The girl suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. Family drove the girl to Hinsdale Hospital and she was later transferred to Loyola Hospital in good condition.Further details on the shooting were not immediately available. Area Four detectives are investigating and no suspects are in custody.