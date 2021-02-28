12-year-old girl killed after fatal fire in Gresham

Update: Sadly we update the EMS report from 8624 Hermitage. The critical transports to Little Company of Mary are now deceased. We do not have ages yet, one may be younger than first thought. (Langford) pic.twitter.com/9K6sel8oUv — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 28, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people died and four injured after a fatal fire in Gresham early Sunday morning, officials said.Police responded to a fire at a single-family home in the 8600-block of South Hermitage.A 12-year-old girl and a woman were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where they were both pronounced dead, according to the Chicago Fire Department.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released details on their deaths.Two men and two women were taken to Christ Hospital.No smoke detectors were heard in the home, according to fire officials.