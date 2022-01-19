CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were both wounded in a shooting Tuesday in West Pullman on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
They were on a the sidewalk in the 12200 block of South Lowe at around 4:17 p.m. when someone fired shots at both of them from inside dark-colored vehicle, police said.
The 16-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and was transported to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition.
The girl sustained a graze wound to the back and was transported to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody.
Area Two Detectives are investigating.
Girl, 11, teenage boy, 16, wounded in West Pullman shooting, Chicago police say
CHILD SHOT
TOP STORIES
Show More