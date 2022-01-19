Girl, 11, teenage boy, 16, wounded in West Pullman shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were both wounded in a shooting Tuesday in West Pullman on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.They were on a the sidewalk in the 12200 block of South Lowe at around 4:17 p.m. when someone fired shots at both of them from inside dark-colored vehicle, police said.The 16-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and was transported to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition.The girl sustained a graze wound to the back and was transported to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.Area Two Detectives are investigating.