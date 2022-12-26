2 injured, including firefighter, in Glenview coach house fire

Glenview Fire Department said cause under investigation

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured, including a firefighter in a north suburban fire Christmas night, Glenview fire officials said.

A garage fire was reported just before 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1800-block of Jefferson Avenue, and heavy smoke was visible, Glenview officials said.

When crews arrived, they found a coach house was engulfed in flames.

The person who had been inside the building was outside the structure, and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The person's condition was not immediately provided, but they were stable, Glenview fire said.

A firefighter was also treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The fire was reported out just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but the fire likely caused $55,000 in damage.