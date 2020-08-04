Gold Coast shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt, Chicago police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6354137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The shooting happened a short time after 4 p.m. near 70 E. Oak St.

Three people have been shot on Oak Street between Rush and Michigan. PIO in route. More details to follow.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/YLwiuKuXH4 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 4, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Gold Coast shooting left one person dead and two seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.The shooting happened a short time just before 4:40 p.m. near 70 E. Oak St., police said.Three people were shopping on Oak Street when two vehicles pulled up. Four people exited those vehicles and shot at the shoppers on the sidewalk, police said.The shooters also struck a woman in a vehicle on the street.A 26-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. A 26-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, and a 36-year-old man is in serious condition at Northwestern, police said.Police have asked people to avoid the area as they investigate. They are working to recover video from the nearby stores and seeking out witnesses.Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip at