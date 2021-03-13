Saturday Morning Extra

Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group - Could You Be Paying Even More Taxes?

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- Anthony Pellegrino is a fiduciary financial advisor and is founder of Goldstone Financial Group, which is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA).

Goldstone focuses on building a holistic investment plan which includes: Investment Planning, Income Planning, Tax Planning, Healthcare Planning and Estate Planning.

Learn how you could reduce, or eliminate, your taxes in retirement with a Retirement Tax Analysis from Goldstone Financial Group. If you've saved more than $250,000 for retirement. Your window of opportunity to save on taxes in retirement is closing soon.

For more information, visit goldstonefinancialgroup.com.

Goldstone Financial Group is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL with satellite offices in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Goldstone has helped more than 2,500 clients over the past 12+ years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeoakbrook terracesaturday morning extraretirement
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SATURDAY MORNING EXTRA
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group on COVID-19 Taxes
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Pour Moi Skincare helps your skin in every climate
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Timeshare Termination Team - get rid of your timeshare
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Timeshare Termination Team can help get rid of your timeshare today!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates