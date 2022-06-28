California teen hailed as good Samaritan for returning woman's purse left behind at grocery store

good samaritan

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A teenager is being recognized as a good Samaritan after he found a purse left behind at a grocery store in California.

The purse was full of cash and credit cards, but, instead of feasting on the giant find, he decided to locate the owner of the purse and return it, KGTV reported.

When Eliana Martin realized she didn't have her purse with her after a trip to a store, she scrambled to cancel her credit cards. Martin forgot the bag in a shopping cart once she arrived home.

Adrian Rodriguez spotted the purse, and he said, "My first thought was to give it back. I was debating whether I should take it back to the store or just bring it (to her), and I just brought it."

Rodriguez was able to find Martin's home, handed the purse to a relative and then left.

Martin said she was surprised when she saw the Ring video in which Rodriguez rang the doorbell with her purse in his hand.

Martin's friend, Melina Marquez, said they should find him, so "we can give him a little gratitude."

On Monday, Martin and Marquez were able to meet Rodriguez and thank him in person.

Marquez told Rodriguez, "I think it's an amazing thing, what you did."

Marquez added, "As soon as I saw his actions, I was like, 'I hope my son grows up to be just like him.' The values his parents were teaching him, I'm just glad he kept that."

"I didn't expect none of this. I just did it just to do it," Rodriguez said. "I didn't expect nothing back, honestly. I just gave back her purse."

Marquez organized a GoFundMe account as a way for community members to thank Rodriguez for his good deed.
