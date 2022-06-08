CTA

Greater Grand Crossing man hailed as hero after pulling another off South Side CTA Red Line tracks

Chicago police said 2 fell onto tracks during fight
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA rider is being hailed as a hero after pulling a man off the tracks at a South Side Red Line station.

Chicago police said a 32-year-old man was waiting on the 69th Street platform just after 3:20 p.m. Sunday when an unknown male suspect approached and spit on the 32-year-old, starting a fight.

The suspect punched the victim in the face, and both fell onto the tracks, CPD said.

The man suffered a burn to his left leg and abrasions to his mouth. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The suspect was also burned and taken to University of Chicago in serious condition.

RELATED: 'We sprung into action': Good Samaritan pulled 3 from water after Florida parasailing accident

Anthony Perry, 20, was on the platform during the incident and helped one of the two, who appeared lifeless on a live track rail.

In a video shared widely on social media, Perry can be seen jumping down onto the tracks and pulling the individual off the live rail, despite appearing to be shocked himself.

With instruction from another CTA rider, Perry performed CPR and revived the man before paramedics arrived.

Community activist Early Walker gifted Perry a car and gas cards Wednesday to thank him for his actions.

Perry, who lives in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, travels over an hour on two CTA buses and a train daily to and from his job at Amazon Fresh located in Oak Lawn, Walker said.

"Anthony thought of the victim and not necessarily himself in this quick decision to save the victim's life. He then took careful instructions to perform CPR and saved a person's life who laid hopelessly on a live track," Walker said in a statement. "After hearing of his long commute to work. I felt compelled to purchase this car to ease the burden of his daily challenge of getting to work on time. His heroic action warranted me purchasing this car for him. Not too many people would have made the split-second decision to jump on a live track."
