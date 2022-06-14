gorillas

Video: Gorillas chase dog who got into their enclosure at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Dog gets into gorilla exhibit at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Visitors at a California zoo witnessed some terrifying moments over the weekend after a dog ended up in the gorilla exhibit.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said two dogs were loose on the zoo's property and one of them somehow managed to get inside the enclosure.

SEE ALSO | Watch: Man jumps into Lake Michigan, rescuing dog near Ohio Street Beach

It's not clear exactly how that happened, but the gorillas appeared to be agitated by the intrusion as they chased the dog, as seen in video captured by people at the park.

Specialists at the park were eventually able to recall the gorillas out of the habitat so that the dog, now named "Mighty Joe Young," could be rescued.

No animals or people were hurt. The two dogs are now being cared for at the San Diego Humane Society.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniazoodogsanimals in perilwild animalscute animalsgorillasdoganimalssan diego zoo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GORILLAS
New mom and gorilla hold babies at glass for each other
Angelina Jolie lends voice to true story movie about gorilla who could draw
Baby gorilla born at CA zoo is a girl
Lincoln Park Zoo's new gorillas named; honor conservation efforts
TOP STORIES
Man charged after his 3 children found dead in Round Lake Beach
CPD releases new video of pregnant postal worker missing since 2018
Chicago severe weather leaves damage behind
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
Illinois voting: Suburban commuters can soon vote at Union Station
US Rep. Casten's17-year-old daughter dies
Chicago police shooting in Englewood caught on camera
Show More
COVID Update: IL reports 3,879 new cases, 21 deaths
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here's what that means
Naked woman steals CPD squad car, hits officer, police say
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, dangerous heat Tuesday
Art Institute of Chicago lions temporarily removed for cleaning
More TOP STORIES News