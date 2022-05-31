Watch: Man jumps into Lake Michigan, rescuing dog near Ohio Street Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People worked together to rescue a dog from Lake Michigan over the weekend.Annie Ryzak was on a boat near Ohio Street Beach when she saw the dog in the water. It was about 60 yards from shore.That's when a man jumped in and got the dog's attention, Ryzak said. His friends then pulled the dog to safety. She recorded a video of the rescue.Ryzak, a dog owner herself, said the man who jumped in is a true hero.