2020 presidential election

Trump supporters, Rod Blagojevich show support for president at GOP rally in Greenwood

By Alexis McAdams
GREENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Voters in Mount Greenwood showed their support for Donald Trump Sunday as former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich publicly backed the president.

Trump supporters outside of the Firewater bar waved Trump signs while also pushing for the reopening of Illinois.

Blagojevich, who was convicted on public corruption charges, had his prison sentence commuted by President Trump. He stood on stage showing his support for the president.

RELATED: Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich officially disbarred from practicing law by Illinois Supreme Court



"This is why I am a Trump-ocrat. He is remaking the Republican party," Blagojevich said.

The rally also focused on local and state Republican candidates. All the speakers talked about reopening Illinois despite the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"We need our businesses open and our jobs in full force and this lockdown is just going to put us deeper and deeper into poverty, and it is going to hit the black community more than anybody," said Devin Jones, 18th Ward Republican committeeman. "There is a lot of black support. There is black support for reopening businesses, for owning our communities, for owning our homes."

"I really love President Trump. Strongly, strongly in favor of him for another four years," said Mary Krueger, a local nurse.

Krueger said she has seen the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in her hospital daily. She still throws her support behind President Trump, who is for reopening communities.

"He got all the ventilators out to the hot areas right away. He banned the travel from China, and you know, obviously, the man did catch the disease himself and he did well," Krueger said.

RELATED: Trump says 'I feel much better,' but doctor says he's 'not yet out of the woods' amid COVID-19



How COVID-19 was handled has been a major issue people considered during the 2020 election. Millions have already voted early before election day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisrepublicansrod blagojevichelection2020 presidential electionrally
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vote by mail, early voting and counting the ballots
Chicagoans turn out for final weekend of early voting
WI to throw out ballot of woman who voted before dying of cancer
DuPage County election judge charged with stealing political signs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NU student arrested after Evanston protest turns violent overnight: police
IL reports 6,980 new COVID-19 cases
Start you holiday shopping at the 1st-ever virtual Christkindlmarket
Mother of Ford Heights teen shot by Dolton police demands transparency
27 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
WI reports 3,493 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
IL restaurants close indoor dining across state due to COVID-19 restrictions
Show More
Vote by mail, early voting and counting the ballots
Bears lose in overtime against Saints
Ways to cope with holiday season amid COVID-19 pandemic
Rare asteroid discovered valued at $10 quintillion
These fully loaded cookies are bursting with flavor
More TOP STORIES News