Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston: Video

HOUSTON -- A gun-toting wife in Texas fought back against three men who attempted to steal money from her husband.

On Nov. 27, Houston police responded to reports of an attempted robbery in the 9000 block of Shady Lane.

Authorities say the woman's husband was working outside of his house when he noticed a black four-door vehicle drive by his home slowly.

The man said the car made a U-turn and drove back towards his home and two men exited the vehicle and quickly ran up to him with guns.

The men then dragged him inside of his home and demanded money.

The man's wife heard the commotion and grabbed a gun. She came out of the bedroom and pointed the gun at the two men, who then turned and shot towards her and ran away.

The woman was not injured.

Police say the men are black, 30 to 32 years old, standing 5'9 to 5'11 and weighing 225 pounds.

Crime Stoppers are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasattempted robberyu.s. & worldsurveillance videoguns
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 11, sexually assaulted in Chicago Public Library on South Side: CPD
Truck possibly involved shooting of girl, 16, in Little Village located
Judge rules petition by woman convicted of murdering former Bears player's girlfriend may move forward
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
2 ComEd workers burned while working in Loop
Pope removes shroud of secrecy from clergy sex abuse cases
Amber Alert: Teenage girl kidnapped in front of her mom in New York
Show More
Rhymes with Reason: Online tool bridges gap between music, literacy
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold, but sunny Tuesday
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
Man charged with driving through Woodfield Mall indicted in unrelated arson case
Police search for man missing from health care center field trip to Brookfield Zoo
More TOP STORIES News