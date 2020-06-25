Chicago shooting: Gunman critically wounded after shootout with concealed-carry holder in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically wounded after becoming involved in a shootout with a concealed-carry holder in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.A 24-year-old man was in a yard in the 2400-block of South Kedvale Avenue at about 9:17 p.m. when police said a 23-year-old man approached from the sidewalk and began firing shots.The 24-year-old man, who is a licensed concealed-carry holder, fired shots In return, hitting the other man several times.The 23-year-old man fled the scene was later transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.