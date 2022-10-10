Gurnee crash: 1 killed, 2-year-old among 8 seriously hurt in north suburban collision, sheriff says

It appeared that the children were sitting on 2 backseat passengers' laps, police said.

At least four people were injured in a multi-vechile crash near US-45 and Rollins Road in Gurnee in the north suburbs Sunday.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and two young children were among eight people seriously injured in a north suburban crash on Sunday night, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. at Route 45 and Rollins Road in Gurnee, police said. Sheriff's deputies found five people from Mundelein, including a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy, ejected from a vehicle.

A 34-year-old Mundelein man was driving westbound on Rollins Road in a GMC Envoy when he tried to turn left onto southbound Route 45 during a yellow light, a preliminary investigation showed. A 22-year-old Round Lake man drove a Ford pickup truck eastbound through the intersection and struck the GMC.

SEE ALSO | Darrell Brooks trial: More testimony expected about deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack

A 62-year-old passenger in the GMC's front seat was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The two boys and three women, ages 24, 31 and 63, were ejected from GMC, police said. They were transported to the same hospital with critical to serious injuries, but have been stabilized and are expected to survive. The GMC's driver was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

It appeared that the children were sitting on two backseat passengers' laps, police said. All five people ejected were unrestrained.

Two passengers in the Ford, 19-year-old men from Round Lake Beach and Round Lake Heights, were transported to Lake Forest Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated the Ford's driver at the scene.

Debris struck a Toyota Venza traveling westbound immediately following the crash, but none of its occupants were injured.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.