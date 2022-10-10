Darrell Brooks trial: More testimony expected about deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack

Brooks' ex-girlfriend, Erika Patterson, testified about violent encounter she says she had with him on the same day of the parade.

More testimony is expected Monday in the trial of Darrell Brooks. He is accused of killing six people in a Waukesha, WI Christmas parade massacre.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- New testimony is expected on Monday in the trial for the man charged in the Waukesha parade tragedy.

Darrell Brooks is accused of plowing into the Christmas parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens of other people.

Friday was an emotional day in court.

Brooks' ex-girlfriend testified about a violent encounter she says she had with him on the same day of the parade.

The jury also saw graphic police dash-cam video of the scene.

Brooks, who has no legal training, is representing himself at the trial. He has repeatedly disrupted the court proceedings with defiant and outlandish behavior.

