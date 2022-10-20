Velvet Hair Studio can transform your hair with every color of the rainbow

Velvet Hair Studio is a beauty salon that is raising the stakes on hair coloring - anything you can imagine, they can do with your hair.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- There's hair color, and then there's rainbow hair color!

In West Chester, you'll find a beauty salon that is raising the stakes on hair coloring.

The color or colors you choose are only limited by your imagination!

Lish Mclaughlin, owner of Velvet Hair Studio is ready to take your hair coloring ideas to the max!

Clients come from far and wide for her specialty service - the full rainbow!

No idea is too big for Lish!

Velvet Hair Studio caters to all hair types straight, curly, light, dark, they do it all.

But before you make the leap to colored hair, Lish warns that having rainbow hair is a lifestyle choice.

Swimming in a chlorinated pool or salt water will shorten the life of your color. So, if you're an avid swimmer, prepare to be back in the salon chair more often than others.