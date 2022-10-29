Original 'Halloween' films return to Chicago area theaters this weekend

The cult-classic Halloween franchise returns to Chicago area movie theaters this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend, terror takes over a fictional Illinois and you can watch 40 years of horror throughout the Chicago area.

The cult-classic Halloween films have returned to the big screen nationwide, including Chicago. They digitized and remastered films are playing throughout all of October and early November in more than 70 cities.

The showings include "Halloween," "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers," and "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers".

The origina lHalloween was released back in 1978 at a theater in Kansas City. It was so iconic that it's now in registered with the Library of Congress.

Ticket prices and showtimes vary. For a full list of theater locations click here.

The franchise now has 13 films in total, including "Halloween Ends"