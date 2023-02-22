'Hamilton' returning to Chicago in September, Broadway in Chicago announces

Individual ticket sales information to be released later this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The musical "Hamilton" is set to return to Chicago in September, Broadway in Chicago announced Wednesday.

"We welcome "Hamilton" back to its Chicago home, thrilled to present the return of this brilliant award-winning modern Broadway classic," said Lou Raizin, President of Broadway In Chicago.

The musical, based on the Ron Chernow biography, with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards and won the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

Chicago was the first city outside of New York City where "Hamilton" was performed, with the show running for more than three years until January 2020.

The show's run will begin on September 13, 2023 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Casting, performance schedule and individual ticket sales for "Hamilton" will be announced later this year. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.