Final curtain falls on 'Hamilton' in Chicago after more than 3 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5711389" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Learn the sounds of the musical "Hamilton" with ABC7 Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Hamilton" fans came from across the country to see the musical's talented cast take the stage at Chicago's CIBC Theater for the last time.With one last bow, the hit musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton came to a close Sunday after a record-breaking run.The last performance holds significance for "Hamilton" fans as Chicago was the first city outside of New York that opened the show in 2016.During it's 171-week run, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical played more than 1,300 performances, and several of them were sold out shows.Sunday was no exception."I was trying to hold back tears," said Dionne Diaz, who won the ticket lottery. "I heard sniffling and I looked around, and everyone was really emotional."Miguel Cervantes, who played Alexander Hamilton, offered a personal thank you to the city and show supporters after the final curtain call."Thank you is not enough," Cervantes said.Show organizers said "Hamilton" will have been attended by more than 2.6 million people, which is roughly the population of Chicago alone."There will be a void of course, but the memory and the legacy of this production will live on," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who joined the cast on stage for their final curtain call.Chicago native Dawn Gallagher was in the city for the play's premier performance in 2016. She traveled from Maine to attend Chicago's last."I've seen it in New York, D.C., Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Raleigh, Dallas and I'm here and I'm sure I'll see it again," Gallagher said.After Sunday, Chicago fans will have to travel to get their "Hamilton" fix, which is why Caitlin Erwin made sure she got a coveted seat in "the room where it happened" this weekend."Cried, definitely cried, but it was worth every single second of it," Erwin said.Mayor Lightfoot dubbed it "Hamilton Day" in the city, and invited the cast and crew to be honored at a City Council meeting on January 15.