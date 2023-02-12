Kane County crash: 5 teens seriously hurt after driver hits tree in unincorporated Hampshire

Five teens are fighting life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Kane County early Saturday morning.

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Five teens are fighting life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Kane County early Saturday morning.

Police say around 3 a.m., the group of 15 and 16 year olds were speeding in unincorporated Hampshire Township when the driver hit a tree off Dietrich Road.

The 16-year-old driver was airlifted by LifeNet Helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old front passenger was initially transported to Northwest Huntley Hospital and then airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago with life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old female rear passenger was initially transported to Sherman Hospital and then transferred to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago with life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old female rear passenger was initially transported to Sherman Hospital and then taken Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another 15-year-old female passenger was initially transported to Northwest Huntley Hospital and then also taken to Comers Children's Hospital in Chicago with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating what led to the crash.