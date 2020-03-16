Is hot water better than cold when it comes to washing your hands?

Here is a quick hand-washing tip.Do you really need hot water when you're washing your hands to protect yourself from COVID-19 and other germs? You may have even noticed at some restaurants the water is only cold. Should you be concerned?The US Food and Drug Administration said that water should be 100 degrees to properly remove oils from hands, which may harbor bacteria. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that water can be warm or cold, as long as you're scrubbing with soap for 20 seconds.A 2017 Rutgers University study said that lukewarm, or cold water could work just as well. However, if you prefer warmer water at that 100 degree temperature, and it's available, you might as well use it.