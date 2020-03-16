Quick Tip

Is hot water better than cold when it comes to washing your hands?

By
Here is a quick hand-washing tip.

Do you really need hot water when you're washing your hands to protect yourself from COVID-19 and other germs? You may have even noticed at some restaurants the water is only cold. Should you be concerned?

The US Food and Drug Administration said that water should be 100 degrees to properly remove oils from hands, which may harbor bacteria. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that water can be warm or cold, as long as you're scrubbing with soap for 20 seconds.

A 2017 Rutgers University study said that lukewarm, or cold water could work just as well. However, if you prefer warmer water at that 100 degree temperature, and it's available, you might as well use it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopquick tipcoronavirusi teamhygiene
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
What to watch out for this Memorial Day weekend
Avoid unnecessary visits to the bank with online banking
Do you have unclaimed property?
How to spot work-from-home job scams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News