Hanford kindergarten teacher arrested for child abuse

Police arrested Melissa Ediger, 44, for child abuse and intimidating/dissuading a witness. (Kings County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Hanford Police Department says a kindergarten teacher has been arrested for child abuse.

According to a police report, on Tuesday officers received information about an alleged case of child abuse at Lee Richmond School.

Upon further investigation, it was determined minor sustained injuries as the result of a teacher's actions.

Police arrested Melissa Ediger, 44, for child abuse and intimidating/dissuading a witness.

Ediger was booked into the Kings County Jail but was released the same day after posting bail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiachild abusekindergartenteacher arrested
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News