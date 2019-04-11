Hanford kindergarten teacher arrested for child abuse

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Hanford Police Department says a kindergarten teacher has been arrested for child abuse.According to a police report, on Tuesday officers received information about an alleged case of child abuse at Lee Richmond School.Upon further investigation, it was determined minor sustained injuries as the result of a teacher's actions.Police arrested Melissa Ediger, 44, for child abuse and intimidating/dissuading a witness.Ediger was booked into the Kings County Jail but was released the same day after posting bail.