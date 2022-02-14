Education

Chicago Public Schools officially renaming North Side elementary school after Harriet Tubman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools is officially changing the name of a North Side elementary school to Harriet Tubman Elementary School.

A Chicago public school will debut a new name Monday.

The name of Agassiz Elementary School in Lakeview will now be known as Harriet Tubman Elementary School.

The school said in 2020, students began the name-change effort to better reflect CPS' school values, and to be more inclusive and representative.

Harriet Tubman, formerly enslaved, is known for her bravery helped hundreds of other enslaved people escape by using the Underground Railroad.

While Louis J. Agassiz, considered a revolutionary 19th century biologist, was wildly known as being a proponent of scientific racism.

So the school community worked through a re-naming process. Students researched and submitted nominations for a new name, made their presentations, and there was a vote- finalists picked: Harriet Tubman Elementary School.

CPS representatives, including CEO Pedro Martinez will join students and other community members for the official name change at 1:45 p.m.
