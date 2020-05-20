Chicago-area Harry Caray's restaurant has creative way to manage social distancing amid reopening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While many restaurants try to come up with ways to enforce social distancing amid state's reopening economies, one local restaurant group has found a one-of-a kind solution.
The Harry Caray's restaurant group has temporarily closed all locations in Chicago, Rosemont and Lombard due to the pandemic.
But the restaurant wants to welcome patrons back in a fun way, with tons of cardboard cutouts of Harry!
"Since Harry loved being with people, we thought having a bunch of 'Harrys' filling empty seats would be a way to have some Harry-style fun! Guests could also get a great photo op while maintaining a safe environment."
When restaurants initially reopen, officials have said they will need to adhere to the six-feet social distancing CDC guideline. This has prompted some restaurants to use mannequins or blow-up dolls to fill empty seats.
