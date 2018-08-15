Harvey convenience store shooting under investigation

Police were investigating a shooting at a convenience store Tuesday night in south suburban Harvey.The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. at the Express Drive Thru Food Mart in the 14600 block of South Halsted Avenue.The Harvey Police Department could not immediately be reached for details on the shooting. It was unclear how many people were wounded in the shooting.Halsted Avenue was closed to traffic from 146th Street to Sibley Boulevard as police investigated.