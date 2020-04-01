As millions of families worldwide adjust to staying home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, global toy company Hasbro Inc. has launched a new website dedicated to keeping kids entertained.
The website is part of Hasbro's new "Bring Home the Fun" initiative, where parents and caregivers will be able to explore family-focused resources, including tips for family playtime, activity challenges to keep kids occupied, and ideas for using games and toys to stimulate kids' brains.
"We've been incredibly inspired and heartened to see that so many of our brands, such as Play-Doh, Monopoly, and Nerf, are providing relief and comfort to both parents and children adjusting to the new normal of extended time at home," said Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer, Hasbro. "Many of us are parents, grandparents, and caregivers ourselves, and we hope Bring Home the Fun will help families and friends around the world, and create moments of joy, laughter, and play in a time when we need connection more than ever."
In addition to play-based tips and tools, Hasbro said the website has information to help families cope with stress that might be heightened among kids at this time.
Resources include mindfulness videos, project and activity guides for parents and their children, and parenting articles for those looking to instill gratitude and purpose in their children, the company said.
Hasbro has also joined with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry in their efforts to address the most urgent needs of children, including providing nutritious meals and distributing books and learning resources to those children and families most in need.
For more information please visit, www.bringhomethefun.com.
Coronavirus: Hasbro launches 'BringHometheFun' site to keep kids entertained amid virus outbreak
HASBRO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News