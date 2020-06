Illinois opens 11 state-run COVID-19 testing sites to all

Community Based Testing Sites are now open to all. Anyone can get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. pic.twitter.com/zL1ze79pfp — IDPH (@IDPH) June 4, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Anyone can now get tested for coronavirus at Illinois' community-based testing sites, regardless of symptoms or doctor referrals.The State of Illinois announced on Thursday its expanded criteria that makes COVID-19 testing available to everyone at these 11 sites.Any individual that wants to get tested for coronavirus will now be able to without an appointment, doctor referral or insurance. Testing is available for free.State health officials recommend that anyone who has recently attended a mass gathering, including rallies and protests, get tested for COVID-19."As people gather in large crowds with varying degrees of social distancing, there is cause for concern about COVID-19 spread and outbreaks, especially if masks were not worn universally," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "I urge anyone who recently attended a rally, protest, or other mass gathering to get tested for COVID-19 so we can identify any cases early. We recommend testing 5-7 days after participating in large group rallies, or immediately if symptoms develop. If there are known cases, we can make sure those people are quarantined and not exposing other individuals."For more information, visit IDPH's website 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last1650 Premium Outlet Blvd,Aurora8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies lastSMG Chatham210 W 87th Street,Chicago9 a.m. - 5 p.m., while daily supplies last1106 Interstate Drive,Bloomington8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies lastMarket Place Shopping Ctr,2000 N. Neil Street Champaign8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies lastJackie Joyner Kersee Ctr.Argonne Drive,East St Louis7 a.m. - 3 p.m., while daily supplies last6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.,Chicago8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last1601 Parkview Avenue,Rockford8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies lastRolling Meadows HS2901 Central Road,Rolling Meadows8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies lastSouth Suburban College15800 State St.,South Holland8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last102 W. Water Street,Waukegan