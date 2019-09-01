11th annual First Ladies Health Initiative coming to Burnham Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Saturday, September 7th, 2019 the First Ladies Health Initiative will host its 11th Annual First Ladies Health Walk in Chicago.
This event will be hosted by 60 First Ladies who collectively represent congregations of more than 40,000 people in the city and suburbs.
The First Ladies are partnering with the City of Chicago, the Chicago Park District, the Chicago Area Runners Association and more than forty Healthcare Providers to host a Run/Walk as well as a full-scale Health Fair.
Celebrity walkers will kick-off the day with a 5K Run/ 2.5K Walk, followed by free health screenings such as HIV, Hep C, Glucose, Flu Shots and Blood Pressure testing.
Educators will be present to discuss Breast, Prostate, Colon, and Spinal Health among others.
Additionally, on-site acupuncture, smoking cessation, dental screenings, x-rays and much more will be conducted.
In addition to the free health screenings and education - food vendors, workout instructors powered by the Chicago Park District and a Children's Pavilion will be available.
Event Information: 2019 Annual Walk/Run Chicago
Date: September 7, 2019
Hours: Onsite Registration 7 a.m. (free); Walk/Run begins at 9 a.m.
Address: Burnham Park, 3900 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60653
Admission: Free
For more information, visit www.firstladieshealth.com.
