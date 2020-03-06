Health & Fitness

Coronavirus US: 1st Indiana case of COVID-19 reported

Indiana health officials confirmed the state's first presumptive case of novel coronavirus Friday morning.

Health officials said the man is from Marion County, where Indianapolis is located, and had a recent history of travel to Boston.

"With the help of our federal, state and local partners, Indiana is responding to this case as we have planned and prepared for weeks," Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said. "The Hoosier who has been diagnosed has taken responsible steps to stay isolated."

The patient tested positive at a Indiana State Department of Health laboratory and samples will be sent to the CDC for confirmation.

The patient has been in quarantine since arriving back in Indianapolis and health officials said the risk to the general public is low. The CDC is working to identify and notify travelers who were on the person's flight from Boston and had close contact with the patient.

Meanwhile, five patients in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19.

