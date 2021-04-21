Illinois COVID Vaccine Update: Cook County mass vaccination sites in Matteson, Tinley Park now taking walk-ins

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Now that COVID-19 vaccine supply isn't as big of an issue, opening up a handful of sites to walk-ins is just one step that local health officials are taking to try and improve access, especially for those still-underserved minority populations.Just walk in and get your shot. It's that simple. No phone calls. No endless hours hitting refresh online. As of Wednesday, two of Suburban Cook County's mass vaccination sites, Matteson and Tinley Park, are open to anyone, appointment or not, as the county enters the next phase of trying to reach herd immunity."We're at 50% and we know that this next 50% we need to get to becomes harder," said Israel Rocha, CEO, Cook County Health. "We're going to have to change hearts and minds to be vaccinated. We're going to have to encourage them to come forward."SEE ALSO | Over 700 https://abc7chicago.com/education/707-naperville-students-under-covid-related-quarantine/10533647/In addition to overcoming vaccine hesitancy, health officials continue to look for ways to improve equity. While an initial push to focus on minority communities was met with some level of success, Black and brown populations in the city and suburban Cook County continue to lag behind their white counterparts.Access to in-neighborhood clinics still lags in some of the hardest-hit areas, where getting to a mass vaccination site is not an option."There's not Walgreens and CVS in every low-income, minority community right? And if you're already in a place where transportation access is an issue then, I see what we really need to do is continue pushing efforts to vaccinate people where they work, congregate and live," said Dr. Marina Del Rios, University of Illinois Hospital.And while officials continue to address those issues, they're also calling on the recently vaccinated, like 16-year-old Makayla Freeman, to help spread the word as they go back into their communities."Hopefully get to go back to school for my senior year and you know, get to go to prom and all that," Freeman said. "I hope to have fun this year because it was messed up last year."For now, only the Tinley Park and Matteson mass vaccination sites will be open to walk-ins. The county said they hope to expand that to others as supply increases, while also looking to expand hours for those who are unable to get away during traditional business hours.