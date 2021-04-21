coronavirus illinois

Over 700 Naperville students under COVID-related quarantine last week

Naperville District 203 reported 25 COVID cases last week
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
State board of education updates COVID guidelines for schools

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Over 700 students from one west suburban school district were under COVID-related quarantines last week.

The Naperville School District 203 COVID-19 dashboard shows that a total of 707 District 203 students were quarantined the week of April 12. There were just over 350 students quarantined the week before that.

Just two staff members were quarantined the week of April 12.

Despite the increased count, the actual number of students to test positive for COVID last week was 25, which is 15 fewer than the previous week, district data said.

A spokeswoman for the district said officials expect the number of students quarantined to decrease, blaming the increase on post-spring break.

RELATED: Illinois Board of Education updates COVID guidelines for schools, prioritizing in-person learning

During the week of April 4 to 10, COVID-19 transmission in DuPage County was "substantial," according to the dashboard.

"Whenever a positive case is reported, the District collaborates with the DuPage County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individual(s) to prevent further spread within our school and community," the district said on its website.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
