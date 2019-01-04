Two patients underwent the same rare surgeries at UChicago Medicine, marking a medical milestone.Sarah McPharlin and Daru Smith, from Michigan and Illinois, respectively, underwent back-to-back triple-organ transplants to replace their failing hearts, livers and kidneys.McPharlin was already at the hospital, awaiting a triple-organ transplant, when doctors got a call from Smith, who needed the same exact procedure.Both patients received organ donations at the same time. A team of surgeons got to work, performing back-to-back transplants within 27 hours.This is the first time a U.S. hospital has performed more than one of these complex procedures in such a short period of time.