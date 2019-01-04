HEALTH & FITNESS

2 patients receive new hearts, livers, kidneys in back-to-back triple transplants

Sarah McPharlin and Daru Smith, from Michigan and Illinois, respectively, underwent back-to-back triple-organ transplants to replace their failing hearts, livers and kidneys. (UChicago Medicine)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two patients underwent the same rare surgeries at UChicago Medicine, marking a medical milestone.

Sarah McPharlin and Daru Smith, from Michigan and Illinois, respectively, underwent back-to-back triple-organ transplants to replace their failing hearts, livers and kidneys.

McPharlin was already at the hospital, awaiting a triple-organ transplant, when doctors got a call from Smith, who needed the same exact procedure.

Both patients received organ donations at the same time. A team of surgeons got to work, performing back-to-back transplants within 27 hours.

This is the first time a U.S. hospital has performed more than one of these complex procedures in such a short period of time.
