Coronavirus Illinois: 23 die from COVID-19 at Symphony of Joliet nursing home; non-COVID-19 patients moved to other facilities

Symphony of Joliet said Thursday that the only patients who remain at the facility have COVID-19 and all others who have tested negative have been moved to other facilities.
Family members of loved ones who have died are frustrated over little communication. The assisted living facility called the situation unprecedented.
"Our hearts are with them. We understand the frustration and the concern and the uncertainty," said Lauryn Allison, director of communication with the Symphony Care Network
The spokesperson told ABC7 they have been aggressively following health guidelines for a month to keep people safe, limiting entry to only essential staff and no visitors allowed.
"Whatever recommendations, best practice is coming through, we are implementing on the spot," Allison said.
Gerald Francis was a resident at Symphony of Joliet. He died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. But his wife and daughter say they didn't even know he had it until Wednesday.
"I don't know how much he suffered," said Mary Ann Francis, his widow. "How much did he suffer? I don't even know. I don't even know how he died."
Her husband of 62 years was one of the healthy residents at the Symphony of Joliet nursing home - at least that's what his wife and daughter said they were told.
"We were told that all of the people that were being transferred from the Joliet facility to the Aurora facility were healthy," said his daughter, Sharon Remblake.
"'Mary Ann,' he says, 'they're killing me here.' He says, 'you gotta get me out of here,'" his widow recalled.
Symphony would not talk about that specific case due to privacy laws but say family members are notified immediately if their loved one is symptomatic.
"All priority and attention is given to treating the patient and then unfortunately communicating has to come after the fact," Allison said.
One of the residents who died was a former Cook County Clerk employee. Diane Brooks, 65, died due to complications from COVID-19 on April 6.
"This took down a family," her sister Brenda Brooks said. "This is destroying us."
Brooks' family said she had lived at the home for the last two years. A day before her death, Brooks' family said they got a call that she was being rushed to the ER. They didn't even know she was sick.
"I said, wait a minute, what are you talking about, I didn't know she was on oxygen," Brenda recalled.
A spokesperson for the Symphony of Joliet said they are standing by their providers, but also feel the pain and uncertainty the pandemic is bringing residents' families.
Currently, the only patients at the facility are 16 COVID positive patients. Prior to pandemic there were 165 residents who lived there. All patients who were negative were moved to different facilities within the network.
The spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes is a growing problem across the country.
As of now, there's no national database tracking the numbers, but the Associated Press says its tally is up to around 5,000 deaths.
A plan was finalized on Tuesday for nursing homes to report their COVID-19 infection data to the feds.