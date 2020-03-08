Coronavirus in US: 2nd Indiana case of COVID-19 confirmed in Hendricks County, state health officials say

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana health officials announced that the state's second case of COVID-19 is a patient who recently traveled to a Boston conference linked to more than a dozen coronavirus cases across the country.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed Sunday that the patient is a Hendricks County resident who attended the BioGen conference in Boston in late February.The conference is also tied to Indiana's first COVID-19 case. Health officials identified the patient on Friday as a Marion County resident.State health officials said both patients are in self-isolation with mild symptoms."With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States and the fact that we are a mobile society, this new case isn't surprising, but we know it causes concern in the community," said State Health Commissioner Kris Box. "I urge Hoosiers to continue to educate themselves about this illness and take common-sense precautions, but also to be aware that the vast majority of COVID-19 cases are mild in individuals without underlying medical conditions."The state's health department is working with health officials in both counties and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make sure any close contacts of the two patients are monitored."Our health department and the entire medical community of Hendricks County have been working in conjunction with schools, emergency management and other organizations to develop plans to limit the spread of this disease," said Dr. David Stopperich, Hendricks County's health officer. "I ask anyone who thinks they might have symptoms of COVID-19 to call a healthcare provider so they can be evaluated by phone before going to a medical facility. This will help further limit any spread of this virus."Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Friday, declaring a public health emergency "to increase coordination across all levels of government in the state's response."The announcement Sunday comes as neighboring Illinois confirmed its seventh case of COVID-19.Illinois health officials said the patient is a Chicago resident in his 60s, and he's hospitalized in serious condition.