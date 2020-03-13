Coronavirus update: 7 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois bring total to 32; officials ban events with 1K+ people

The cases include the first child diagnosed the virus. Further details were not released, but administrators at Bernard Zell Day School in Lakeview said one if its students and both his parents tested positive.
Governor Pritzker has laid out new guidelines when it comes to events with crowds. He is not ordering schools to close, but some are closing and even beginning spring break early.
Joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Pritzker announced that all events of 1,000 people or more are mandated to be canceled. Officials are also asking event organizers to cancel or postpone gatherings that would be 250 people or more together.
The crowd restrictions are in effect until May 1 and the governor made clear the sacrifices are urgent.
"I am not going to hesitate to take the most aggressive measures possible to protect the people of our state," Pritzker said. "We need to reduce social contact in order to try and control the spread of the virus and prevent our medical infrastructure from dealing with too many cases at one time. We all have responsibilities to the most vulnerable among us and that means making sacrifices in the immediate term."
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city will also enforce the ban against events exceeding 1,000 individuals.
"We have to continue practicing social distancing and if you do not feel well, for God's sake stay home," Mayor Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot said they changes are not intended to make people scared and the focus is on stopping the spread of COVID-19 for the general public's safety.
The elderly and people with underlying conditions are believed to be the most vulnerable, but several schools have already closed their doors as a precaution.
Currently, there are no blanket restrictions on what businesses must do, but companies are being asked to have employees work remotely.
The actions come as Illinois health officials announced seven more individuals have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 32.
In Chicago, a woman in her 40s and a child are among the new cases announced Thursday. Two women in their 70s and a man in his 50s were also confirmed in Cook County.
Illinois health officials also announced two new cases outside of Cook County: a Kane County man in his 70s and a McHenry County man in his 60s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said roughly 29% of the state's COVID-19 cases are travel-related and 44% stem from contact with a coronavirus patient. The remaining cases don't have a clear connection and could be the result of community spread, officials said.
The CDC at this time is not recommending the blanket closure of workplaces, schools and churches, but is advising those organizations take steps to contain the spread of the virus, including canceling non-essential events.
The new guidelines from the state have venues like theaters and Chicago's McCormick Place cancelling events.
Gov. Pritzker said the Thompson Center in the Loop will be closed except to the businesses that work at the downtown building.
Illinois' March 17 primary election will also go on as planned, but early voting hours will be extended.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.