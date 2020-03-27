coronavirus illinois

Glenview coronavirus: 43 sick, 10 positive COVID-19 cases after churchgoers attend service at Life Church

By and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A church in the northern suburbs may be at the center of the latest cluster of novel coronavirus cases in Illinois.

Forty three people at the Life Church of Glenview are sick, and at least 10 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pastor Anthony LoCascio said it all started after a service on March 15 when 80 people attended service to hear a guest speaker. That was before Governor JB Pritzker's stay at home order was in place.

He said more than half of the 80 people in attendance became ill, including himself. About 10 of the dozen tested for COVID-19 got positive results.

Most of the sick range in age from the late 20s to mid-40s, and there are some children sick as well.

LoCascio's wife, Layna, posted a video to Facebook Tuesday night informing church members about the infected congregation, including some people that had to be hospitalized.

"We are actually going through it," Layna said. "Quite as much as we have."

She also said her husband is slowly recovering, but remains in pain.

The pastor said he did think about whether or not to hold the service, but at the time, the "stay-at-home" order had not yet been imposed and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state was low.

This past Sunday he held a virtual service on YouTube and talked about his symptoms.

"I've been feeling very poorly, my health has not been very good, I don't have a cough, or a fever, I don't think anymore," Pastor LoCascio said. "Today I don't feel like I have fever, I haven't checked my temperature. They wouldn't even test me for coronavirus."

The church is relying on scripture for strength to pull through, and are asking for prayers.

"I haven't been able to communicate," LoCascio said. "I haven't been able to form a plan for the church."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoglenviewcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoischurch
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
What to know about Illinois' 3,026 COVID-19 cases
Designer drops off nearly 2K masks for frontline health care workers
Illinois lags in coronavirus testing, but rates are improving
From deaths to survivors, coronavirus leaves lives forever changed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois increases food stamp benefits as COVID-19 cases top 3K
Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring large hail, tornadoes
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
Designer drops off nearly 2K masks for frontline health care workers
Illinois lags in coronavirus testing, but rates are improving
From deaths to survivors, coronavirus leaves lives forever changed
Chicago offers rent relief during COVID-19 crisis
Show More
Aurora mayor, police chief test positive for coronavirus
What to know about Illinois' 3,026 COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Fog, showers and storms, some severe, overnight
Chicago wants you to report non-essential businesses you see open
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
More TOP STORIES News