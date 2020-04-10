coronavirus illinois

Park Forest coronavirus: 52 COVID-19 cases reported at center for adults with developmental disabilities

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- More than 50 residents and staff at a state-operated facility for adults with developmental disabilities in Park Forest have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a written statement, the Illinois Department of Humans Services said: "Ludeman Developmental Center has been treating and isolating individuals who are symptomatic as if they are COVID-19 positive. This past weekend, IDHS received test swabs and have been able to significantly increase our capacity to test residents who are symptomatic and residents who were in close contact with a positive resident."

In the first set of test results received, IDHS said 14 staff and 38 residents in Ludeman have tested positive for COVID-19.

An estimated 353 people live at the center, and another 879 work there, according to IDHS.
