Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, actor Sean Penn to tour new Chicago COVID-19 testing site

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be joined by actor Sean Penn for a tour of one of Chicago's COVID-19 testing facilities.

Penn is a co-founder of the community group CORE, which has partnered with the city to set up testing sites.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

One site at Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W 35th St., will be dedicated to first responders and healthcare workers.

The other five testing sites will be located at:

-Saucedo Elementary School, 2850 West 24th BLVD.;
-Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy, 2331 N Central Ave.;
-Kennedy-King College, 6301 South Halsted St.;

-Gately Park, 744 E. 103rd St.;
-Senka Park, 5656 South St. Louis Avenue.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Those eligible to be tested are asymptomatic people who are first responders or healthcare workers exposed to confirmed case of COVID-19 as well as those identified by contact tracers. Those showing symptoms of COVID-19 are eligible to be tested.

The new testing sites are being established with help from Community Organized Relief Efforts or CORE, after Rev. Jesse Jackson reached out Penn, who leads the group.
