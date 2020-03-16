Coronavirus update: All Illinois schools close Tuesday with free meals available at CPS schools

Coronavirus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A coronavirus case has closed Mark Sheridan Math and Science Academy in Bridgeport Monday with all schools in Illinois set to close on Tuesday.

The case is one of 29 new cases of COVID-19 announced Sunday, bringing the state's total to 93.

Coronavirus Illinois Update: What to know about 93 COVID-19 cases, Chicago area effects

The Chicago Department of Public Health notified Chicago Public Schools of a confirmed coronavirus case involving an individual at the school.

CPS is requesting that anyone who was in the school on March 9 to stay home effective immediately through Monday, March 23.

The school is closed Monday and reorganize the end of the month. This comes as CPS closes down all of its schools starting Tuesday.

In addition, Noble charter schools are also closed Monday after a staff member at Mansueto High School in Brighton Park tested positive for COVID-19. Noble said schools will be closed to all activities other than food service.

Pritzker, Noble Street, Hansberry, DRW, Comer Middle, Baker and Butler schools will have food service from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday.

CPS families were allowed to go inside some classes Monday morning. At Swift Elementary School in Edgewater, students picked up packets to take home which are full of assignments for the next few weeks.

"I am going to be a school teacher again," said Swift Elementary School parent Phillip Van Lear. "We are going to do a little home schooling. We have already planned it. It is going to be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids are not pleased but that's OK."

Crews at 18 Chicago Parks are cleaning and sanitizing for children who don't have a place to go. Special programming will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and be capped a 250 people. Parents need to register their child online or in person.

A full listing of locations is available at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.



Starting Tuesday, families will be able to pick up free meals for any CPS students in their household at their nearest CPS school building.
CPS said select charter school locations will also provide free meals.

Families can pick up meals at the district school that's closest to them Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

RELATED: Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

CPS will provide every child in a household a food bag that contains three days of breakfast and lunch meals. Families can also pick up enrichment activity packets at schools.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world


Parents can call 773-553-KIDS or email familyservices@cps.edu for questions.

CPS has set up a command center at CPS headquarters located at 42 W. Madison Ave, which is designed to help support schools during the closures.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
