Police Chief Kristen Ziman, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin test positive for coronavirus

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Both the mayor and police chief in Aurora have tested positive for COVID-19.Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman spoke about policing while battling the virus."I really kind of downplayed the symptoms and I think it snuck up on me," Zinman said. "When I got the phone call, I was shocked that it was positive.""It snuck up on us, and we had one commander go down and he actually went to the ER, and it was after that when we decided to separate ourselves," Zinman said.Zinman is now leading her department remotely while still battling COVID-19."We get on a conference call with command staff and figure out our manpower," she said.Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin also tested positive for the virus.Zinman said they were likely exposed during meetings their held to plan their city-wide response."The real heroes are the cops on the street right now that have not missed a beat and are standing tall in the face of the pandemic," Zinman said.The coronavirus pandemic has impacted law enforcement across the state. As of Friday, 21 sworn members of the Chicago Police Department have tested positive for the virus.Last week, the Blue Island Police Department temporarily shut down for a few days after at least one police officer tested positive for the virus.The city spend thousands of dollars to disinfect the department, which is now back open.Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz and his wife are also home sick with COVID-19.