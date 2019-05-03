Health & Fitness

AFM disease: Chesterton girl with rare polio-like illness arrives home after 8 month hospital stay

Nine-year-old Izzy Hill finally returned to her Chesterton home Thursday afternoon after an eight month hospital stay due to acute flaccid myelitis.

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) -- People in Chesterton, Indiana waited with open arms to welcome back a young girl who has been fighting for her life.

Izzy Hill, 9, and her family returned to their home Thursday afternoon.

Izzy has been in the hospital for eight months fighting acute flaccid myelitis, a rare disease that causes paralysis. While her paralysis is likely permanent, she is able to speak and has regained some movement in her hands and fingers.

Not only did the community show up Thursday to welcome her home, they also helped remodel the Hill home.

The cause of AFM is still a mystery, but it mostly affects children. The Centers for Disease Control tracks it, and sees cyclical increases in case every two years. The next spike in AFM cases is expected in 2020.
