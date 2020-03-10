Coronavirus in Chicago update: Schools closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

School closings:
- Resurrection High School in Norwood Park canceled class early on March 10 and is closed March 11 after a person in the school community came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
- Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park is closed until at least March 18 after an employee at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
- Loyola Academy in Wilmette is closed for Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10, after a student and the student's family were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
- Bernard Zell School in Lakeview announced it is closed for Tuesday, March 10 after a parent tested positive for COVID-19.
- Ace Hardware has canceled its Spring Convention that was scheduled to run from March 11 to March 14 at McCormick Place.
- The Modern Business Experience, which was scheduled to be held at McCormick Place from March 24 through 26, has been canceled. It was expected to draw about 6,000 people.
- The American College of Cardiology has cancelled its annual World Congress of Cardiology originally planned for March 28-30 at McCormick Place.
- The International Housewares Association canceled the Inspired Home Show 2020, which was scheduled to take place March 14-17 at McCormick Place.
- The Illinois Holocaust Museum canceled its annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner, scheduled for March 12.
- Naval Station Great Lakes has suspended guest attendance at graduation ceremonies over concerns of potential spread of COVID-19. Graduations will continue and will be livestreamed on the US Navy's online platforms, including their Facebook page. Liberty will also be cancelled for graduates and they will report directly to their follow-on assignments.
Event and Convention cancellations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
