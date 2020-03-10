Health & Fitness

Coronavirus in Chicago update: Schools closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coronavirus concerns have led to a number of Chicago area school closings and event cancellations as more COVID-19 cases are reported in Illinois.

School closings:


  • Resurrection High School in Norwood Park canceled class early on March 10 and is closed March 11 after a person in the school community came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.


  • Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park is closed until at least March 18 after an employee at the school tested positive for COVID-19.


  • Loyola Academy in Wilmette is closed for Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10, after a student and the student's family were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.


  • Bernard Zell School in Lakeview announced it is closed for Tuesday, March 10 after a parent tested positive for COVID-19.


    • RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois

    Event and Convention cancellations

  • Ace Hardware has canceled its Spring Convention that was scheduled to run from March 11 to March 14 at McCormick Place.


  • The Modern Business Experience, which was scheduled to be held at McCormick Place from March 24 through 26, has been canceled. It was expected to draw about 6,000 people.


  • The American College of Cardiology has cancelled its annual World Congress of Cardiology originally planned for March 28-30 at McCormick Place.


  • The International Housewares Association canceled the Inspired Home Show 2020, which was scheduled to take place March 14-17 at McCormick Place.


  • The Illinois Holocaust Museum canceled its annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner, scheduled for March 12.


  • Naval Station Great Lakes has suspended guest attendance at graduation ceremonies over concerns of potential spread of COVID-19. Graduations will continue and will be livestreamed on the US Navy's online platforms, including their Facebook page. Liberty will also be cancelled for graduates and they will report directly to their follow-on assignments.



The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoiswilmettechicagolakeviewnear south sidenorwood parkhealthillnesscoronavirusschool closingsu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Resurrection HS, 3 other Chicago area schools closed over COVID-19 concerns
Burglars cut through drywall to steal from Goose Island jewelry store, police say
Woman, 37, fatally stabbed in Chatham ID'd, ME says
Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Chicago
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Chicago hotel, restaurant industries hit hard by COVID-19 cancellations
Show More
Clorox wipes now OK to use on iPhones
Fifth Third Bank sued for opening fraud customer accounts
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon
Man killed at Barrington Hills Airbnb ID'd
Man charged with felony after allegedly firing at off-duty officer on NW Side
More TOP STORIES News