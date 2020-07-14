'I want to be an advocate': Chicago bishop contracts COVID-19 from family visiting from Florida

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local bishop is sharing his experience when it comes to protecting yourself from the coronavirus, especially when your guard is down aroun your family.Bishop Larry Trotter, senior pastor of the Sweet Holy Spirit Church in the South Chicago Neighborhood, recently tested positive for COVID-19. He says although his symptoms are mild and doctors warn him it could get worse, he is calling it a "day by day journey."As a prominent figure in Chicago who has served three decades at his church, he is highlighting the importance of getting tested and practicing virus safety measures.Bishop Trotter has been holding virtual services for months and is doing his best to stay vigilant. He says he wears a mask when outside and practices social distancing whenever he can."I think I practice every precaution," he said. "Continuously hand washing, I keep the hand sanitizer..."Trotter, who is a 63-year-old prostate cancer survivor, is in good spirits and says he is taking antibiotics and quarantining in his home."One of my niece tested positive last week and I was having a bad cough so I thought I should go get tested," Bishop Trotter said.He says his niece, along with several other relatives visiting from Florida, were at his home in the last seven days. Florida is one of the states who has recently seen a spike in COVID cases and it listed on Chicago's mandatory quarantine order."I'm thinking I was probably more relaxed while I was at home," Trotter said. "Whenever you're at home you don't think about keeping your mask on the whole time."Meanwhile, Chicago's second most senior member of city council, Alderman Carrie Austin, revealed she has also tested positive for COVID-19 in the last month.Trotter pointed out that the virus can reach anyone no matter who you are."I want to encourage people that it's God's will for them to be healthy but they've got to abide by the rules," he said.At one point, Trotter says he was running a 100 degree temperature and doctors told him to go to the hospital if his fever comes back."I would certainly ask the people to pray for me, I'm going to pray for them [and] I'm want to be an advocate for people practicing safe guidelines until this pandemic is over," he said.